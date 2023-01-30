 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis man charged in shooting death of 14-year-old

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors on Monday charged a 32-year-old man with fatally shooting a 14-year-old late last year. 

Louzell Davis, of the 2600 block of Palm Street, was charged with first-degree murder and weapons charges in the death of Jacob Ashford. 

Police said they found Ashford lying in front of a home in the 5300 block of Northland Avenue, near Union Boulevard, around 7 p.m. Dec. 3. 

Court documents said he had multiple wounds, and shell casings were found at the scene. Witnesses testified that they saw Davis shoot Ashford, police said. 

Louzell was ordered held in the St. Louis jail without bond. 

