St. Louis man charged in shooting that wounded unintended passerby
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was charged Friday with opening fire from a car this month and wounding a woman driving by in her vehicle.

Xavier Smith, 19, of the 9100 block of Newby Street, was charged with first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action in a Sept. 2 shooting at South Jefferson Avenue and Utah Street, on the eastern edge of the Benton Park West neighborhood.

Surveillance cameras recorded the shots fired from the Kia; two witnesses later identified Smith in a police photo lineup.

Smith told police he began shooting from a white Kia Optima at someone he knew as "Eddie" because of previous conflict between them, charges say. A woman driving through the intersection at the time was struck in her upper back, with the bullet exiting through her neck. She survived.

Court documents say he is on probation in two separate tampering cases in St. Louis from 2018 and 2019.

Xavier Smith

Xavier Smith was charged in a shooting Sept. 2, 2020, shooting in St. Louis that wounded a woman driving by in her vehicle.
