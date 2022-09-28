 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis man charged in St. Ann slaying

CLAYTON — Prosecutors have filed murder charges against a St. Louis man in the weekend shooting death of Terrance Washington in St. Ann.

James Cody, 30, was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. 

Cody is accused of killing 32-year-old Terrance Washington, of St. Ann. Washington was found shot dead Saturday on the porch of a residence in the 10000 block of Douglas Court.

Cody was being held Wednesday in the St. Louis County jail in lieu of $1 million cash bail. 

Cody lives in the 4300 block of Forest Park Avenue in the city's Central West End neighborhood.

Online court records do not list an attorney for him.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis handled the homicide investigation.

