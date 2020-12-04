St. Louis man charged in suffocation, stabbing death of woman in camping trailer

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors have charged a south St. Louis man with suffocating and stabbing a woman who was found dead last month inside her camping trailer.
Zachary Taylor Kearnes, 21, was charged Thursday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He lives in the 7900 block of South Broadway.
Christina Hesselmeyer, 47, was found fatally dead on the evening of Nov. 15 inside her camping trailer parked near the intersection of Primm and Vulcan streets, according to court documents.
The trailer was locked from the outside, said Detective Craig Robertson. Hesselmeyer had been asphyxiated and had been cut multiple times in her neck, Robertson said.
The St. Louis medical examiner's office determined that Hesselmeyer had been dead at least 24 hours when her body was discovered.
Kearnes is being held without bond in the St. Louis jail. Court records on Friday did not list an attorney for Kearnes.
Police did not disclose his relationship to Hesselmeyer or say what led to the killing.
Before Hesselmeyer was found, a witness reported seeing Kearnes with Hesselmeyer's purse and keys, and another witness saw Kearnes with blood on his clothing, police said. Robertson said Kearnes sent a text message from Hesselmeyer's phone on Nov. 15, pretending to be her. Police arrested him on Nov. 16 and said Kearnes had her cell phone and necklace.
Missouri court records show that Kearnes has no felony convictions but has a misdemeanor drug case out of Lincoln County and several municipal ordinance violations such as traffic tickets. He has a pending case in Madison County, Illinois, for possession of a stolen vehicle.
2020 St. Louis area homicide map: Click the top left corner of the map to see a list of homicides by date. Then, click the date for a summary of what happened.
|Type of killing
|Shooting
|Unspecified Homicide
|Police Shooting
|Justified Homicide
|Child Abuse
|Vehicular Homicide
|Suspicious Death
|Stabbing
|Arson
|Asphyxiation
|Beating
Related:
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.