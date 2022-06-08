St. Louis man charged in toddler son's opioid death

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Tyler Moorehead's mother and aunt dressed him in a tan peacoat and suit for burial and filled his casket with his favorite toys: cars and dinosaurs.

That was in February, more than a week after the 22-month-old boy died after ingesting fentanyl at a Maryland Heights apartment.

For months, his mother's family has waited for someone to face charges in Tyler's death. This week, prosecutors in St. Louis County charged the boy's biological father, Jerry Frederick Moorehead Jr., with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Moorehead, 34, is accused of exposing the toddler to fentanyl, causing his death on Jan. 20. Authorities also said Moorehead exposed a 6-year-old to the drug, as well, but that child survived. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid said to be 100 times stronger than morphine.

Relatives said the older child, Tyler's 6-year-old sister, may have been exposed to the drug when she tried giving her little brother mouth-to-mouth, at her father's order. The girl had no apparent ill effects from the contact, said Alisha Williams, the children's mother. Prosecutor Wesley Bell's office said the older child ingested fentanyl and tested positive for the drug.

Court records reveal little about Tyler's death and prosecutors even refused to identify the boy to the Post-Dispatch. A Maryland Heights police detective who investigated the case did not return a call to a reporter on Wednesday.

The boy's mother, Williams, said in an interview that she and Moorehead are still married but have lived separately for years. She lives in an apartment in the 100 block of Apple Avenue in Maryland Heights. Williams said she asked Moorehead to watch the children because she had to go to work at a gas station that night and her mother and sister, who normally babysat, were unavailable.

Williams, 33, said she didn't know her husband used drugs, or she wouldn't have left the children in his care.

"He was a fine dad, he played with his children and all of that, but he had a secret life, the drugs," Williams said. "I've asked him numerous times, 'Do you do drugs?' and he said no. He was a good liar and manipulator and all of that."

Moorehead lives with his parents in the 3500 block of Nebraska Avenue in St. Louis. Moorehead was not in custody Wednesday, according to a county jail employee. Court records do not list an attorney for him. Part of the delay in filing charges was that authorities had waited weeks for results of toxicology tests.

Williams said her son apparently fell unconscious at the Maryland Heights apartment after being exposed to fentanyl and Moorehead, who had no car, called his mother on Nebraska to come pick them up. Williams said Moorehead arrived on Nebraska and asked his father for Narcan, a drug given when an opioid overdose is suspected, but the grandfather instead rushed the boy to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital. Authorities have not confirmed Moorehead's movements that day, but records show the boy died at the city hospital.

Tyler's death Jan. 20 was ruled a homicide. In Missouri, endangering the welfare of a child that results in the child's death is a highest-class of felony, punishable by 10 to 30 years in prison.

Authorities have not said whether the boy was administered an opioid overdose treatment.

Williams said she feels guilty for leaving her children with their father.

"I do blame myself because, if I wouldn't have left them with him, Tyler would still be alive," she said.

She described her son an active, typical toddler who loved playing outdoors with a toy motorcycle.

"We called him Hands because he had big hands for a little guy," Williams said. "I used to tell him, 'You're gonna be the little big brother. You're going to protect your big sister.'"

In court papers, police said Moorehead was arrested and investigated for child endangerment in 2017 but did not elaborate. Moorehead has convictions for assault, robbery, drug possession, burglary and armed criminal action.

"My son was my everything. My everything," Williams said. "I still can't believe just in the blink of an eye he is gone."

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.