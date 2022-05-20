St. Louis man charged in two killings, including Eureka student's death

Updated at 6:30 p.m. with charges and the suspect's name.

ST. LOUIS — A 22-year-old St. Louis man was charged Friday afternoon in connection with two fatal shootings this month, including the killing of a Eureka High School sophomore last weekend.

Graylon Lindsey was charged with two counts each of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

In the most recent case, Lindsey is accused in the killing of Kyierah Jeffries, 16, of the 6700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in St. Louis. The Eureka High School sophomore died Saturday after being shot about 3:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of Minnesota Avenue, police said.

That day, Kyierah was with family members in the Carondelet neighborhood, according to her aunt, Cherie Ford. Kyierah was separated from the family for a while, and ended up inside a car with a man who they say then shot the 16-year-old in the stomach. He left the teen and drove away, Ford said.

In the second incident, police allege Lindsey shot and killed Arriell Dixon, 25, of St. Louis, just after 1 a.m. May 5 just north of Fairground Park.

Little information is known about that shooting, but officers said the woman died at the scene of the shooting.

Police said Lindsey, of the 4000 block of St. Louis Avenue, is also a suspect in two shootings that took place in 2021, but no charges have been filed in those cases. No one died in the 2021 incidents.

Jail records indicate officers booked Lindsey into the St. Louis City Justice Center around 5 p.m. Thursday. He remained in custody without bail.

No lawyer was listed for Lindsey in court records.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.