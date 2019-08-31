ST. LOUIS COUNTY – A St. Louis man was charged Friday in two west St. Louis County convenience store hold-ups earlier this month.
Jacob Merchant, 19, of the 2900 block of North Euclid Avenue, was charged with first-degree robbery and attempted first-degree robbery.
St. Louis County police say Merchant about 3:45 a.m Aug. 19 held up the Energy Express mart at 13970 Manchester Road and made off with cash, cigarette cartons and scratch-off lottery tickets. About 20 minutes later, police said, Merchant went to the Circle K at 13655 Manchester, demanded the same type of goods in a note, but a cashier refused to give him anything.
In both cases, Merchant held his right hand inside his jacket as though he had a gun, police said.
Hours later, Merchant cashed lottery tickets at a convenience mart in St. Louis and was caught on video wearing what appeared to be the same clothes, police said.
He later turned himself in to police but did not admit to either hold-up, police said. Police were able get a fingerprint of Merchant from the note he left behind at the Circle K.