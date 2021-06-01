St. Louis man charged in weekend killing in O'Fallon neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man was held without bail Tuesday on charges he fatally shot a 24-year-old man in the city's O'Fallon neighborhood over the weekend.

Robert Devaugh Williams, 40, was charged Sunday with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. Williams lives at 4441 Red Bud Avenue.

Court documents identify the victim as Antonio Mosley. He was killed in that block of Red Bud about 3 p.m. Saturday.

Police allege in court papers that witnesses saw Williams leave a neighbor's house at 4435 Red Bud Avenue and shoot at Mosley and two people who were with Mosley. Williams then walked closer to Mosley and shot Mosley several times, police said.

Five gunshots were heard in the area, and the gunshot detection system ShotSpotter alerted officers. Police showed up and found Mosley dead.

Police did not provide a motive for the killing of say what, if any, connection Williams had to Mosley.

A witness identified Williams in a lineup, police said.

Williams did not have an attorney listed in court files Tuesday.

