St. Louis man charged with fatally shooting another man

ST. LOUIS — Police say a 43-year-old man told an occupant of a house in south St. Louis that he was "sent to kill" them before fatally shooting a man who tried to intervene.

Chavis Q. Roberts, of the 5000 block of Waterman Boulevard, was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Daryne A. Hall, who was killed just before 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of Minnesota Avenue.

Charging documents said Roberts showed up at the Fox Park home and pointed a pistol at one of the residents. Hall intervened, and he and Roberts started fighting. Roberts eventually shot him in the chest.

Hall stumbled around to the back of the house and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Roberts later went to South City Hospital to get treated because he had been shot in the hand.

A person at the scene identified Roberts in a photo line-up, according to court documents.

Roberts was ordered to be held without bond. An attorney for Roberts was not yet listed in court records.