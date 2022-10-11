 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis man charged with fatally shooting ex-girlfriend

ST. LOUIS — A 25-year-old man was charged Friday with the death of a woman in south St. Louis. 

Brandon D. Terrell-Warren, of the 3500 block of Itaska Street, is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of his former girlfriend, Diamond Kennell, 21, on Sept. 24 near Itaska Street and Oregon Avenue. 

Charges say Kennell and another man were sitting in a parked car in the city's Mount Pleasant neighborhood around 1 a.m. when Terrell-Warren confronted them. He punched the man, and Kennell pulled out a pistol.

Kennell and Terrell-Warren fought, and the other man hurried away. The man later told police he heard gunshots. When he returned to the scene, he found Kennell lying in the street. She eventually died, court documents said.

Terrell-Warren was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, stealing a firearm and fourth-degree assault and ordered to be held without bond. 

An attorney was not yet listed in court documents. 

