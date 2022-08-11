St. Louis man charged with firing shots at Metro East officers in standoff

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — Prosecutors charged a St. Louis man with shooting at officers during a standoff overnight near Belleville.

The five-hour standoff ended when police found Dion Flenoid, 30, shot in the head about 5 a.m. Thursday.

Police said Flenoid had shot himself but survived. He was in critical condition and underwent surgery Thursday morning, said St. Clair County sheriff's Capt. Bruce Fleshren.

Flenoid lives in the 1300 block of Union Boulevard in St. Louis.

The St. Clair County state's attorney charged Flenoid with four counts of attempted first-degree murder; two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm at a police officer; and three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Bail was set at $1 million. No mugshot was immediately available.

The ordeal began about midnight Wednesday at a home in the 100 block of Bradford Place in unincorporated Belleville. Officers were called about a domestic disturbance.

When two officers went to the front of the house, shots came at them through the front door, Capt. Fleshren said. One officer was hit by flying debris and treated at the scene. About that time, a woman ran from the home.

Belleville, Freeburg and Smithton officers and the St. Clair County and Belleville Tactical Response Team came to help. They evacuated neighbors.

Tactical officers were shot at too, but not hurt. The tactical officers went into the home and found Flenoid injured. Police said he had shot himself. He was taken by a medical helicopter to a hospital in St. Louis.