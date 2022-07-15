St. Louis man charged with firing shots that killed woman on gas station lot

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors have filed a murder charge against a 22-year-old St. Louis-area man after a woman was hit by gunfire on a gas station parking lot last month.

Cameron Delap was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and shooting at a person from a vehicle. Delap lives in the 1100 block of Hodiamont Avenue.

The victim, Shree Hemphill, died after being shot June 19 on the Phillips 66 gas station lot in the 1400 block of Martin Luther King Drive. Hemphill, 34, lived in the 3900 block of Sims Avenue in St. Ann.

Charges said Delap fired several shots at a Ford Escort fleeing "an altercation" at Crown Food Mart, 1451 North Kingshighway. Hemphill, whom police described as an innocent bystander, was hit by one of the shots and died.

St. Louis police said in June that the shooting followed a vehicle crash, and people involved in the crash apparently began shooting at each other.

When officers arrived on the scene, they saw someone firing shots from a business on the southeast corner of North Kingshighway and Martin Luther King Drive, across the street from the gas station.

Police saw a man jump into the passenger seat of a Pontiac Grand Am, and the car went in reverse toward an officer, police said. The officer fired shots at the car, which stopped abruptly and then sped off on Martin Luther King Drive.

About that time, witnesses alerted police to a woman shot across the street, on the Phillips 66 gas station lot.

According to court documents, Delap has no criminal convictions and is employed at UPS. Charges list his address in the 9900 block of Glen Owen Drive in unincorporated north St. Louis County. He was jailed without bail and did not yet have a lawyer.