ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors on Thursday charged a St. Louis man with speeding from police in a stolen SUV, crashing into another car and killing its driver.
Michael A. Moses Jr., 33, of the 1500 block of Farragut Street, was charged with second-degree murder, resisting arrest, unlawful gun possession and leaving the scene of a fatal crash.
Moses drove away from police at the Swish Wash car wash at 1042 Vandeventer Avenue in a stolen Chevrolet Suburban after 7 p.m. July 22, charges said. He fled as officers approached to check on a reported stolen vehicle.
Moments later, at Finney Avenue and North Sarah Street, Moses struck a blue Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Jovanna Young, police said.
Young, 24, of the 6300 block of Saloma Avenue, was pulled from wreckage by firefighters, but she died at the scene.
Police said Moses ran from the crash scene. Using dogs, police found him hiding in bushes in an open field near West Belle Place and Whittier Avenue.
A woman and child inside the stolen Chevy Suburban were injured, police said. Officers found a loaded .22-caliber assault rifle inside the SUV.
The SUV's black box revealed Moses was going about 70 mph one second before crashing into Young's car, charges said.
Moses was not in custody Thursday. He was ordered held without bail.
His criminal history includes felony convictions for property damage, domestic assault, illegal gun possession and motor vehicle tampering going back to 2005, court records say. At the time of the crash, Moses had an outstanding felony warrant in St. Louis for failing to appear for drug treatment court. Records show that he was admitted into a drug treatment court program last November but failed to show up, prompting a judge to issue an arrest warrant for him in March.