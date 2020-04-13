St. Louis man charged with impersonating police in the Central West End

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man faces charges of impersonating a police officer after making two illegal traffic stops in the city's Central West End neighborhood.

Gabriel Nixon, 22, of the 3900 block of C D Banks Avenue, was charged Friday with two felony counts of false impersonation of a police officer.

According to the charges, St. Louis County police notified city police of an Instagram post showing Nixon using a black SUV with a police-style light bar with blue and red flashing lights. Nixon initiated traffic stops on March 29 at Euclid and Laclede avenues and on April 3 in the 400 block of Boyle Avenue.

"The defendant's Instagram account shows videos of him pulling over a number of people while posing as a police officer," according to the charges. Nixon admitted to posing as an officer and pulling people over.

Nixon was released on his own recognizance, according to court records. He did not yet have a lawyer Monday.

