St. Louis man charged with involuntary manslaughter in I-270 crash that killed Bayer executive

CLAYTON — A St. Louis man was charged this week with involuntary manslaughter in an October crash that killed a Bayer Crop Science executive.
Delonjay Ward, 36, is also charged with two counts of assault related to two others who were injured in the crash.
Authorities say on Oct. 21, Ward was speeding up to 101 mph and weaving through traffic on northbound Interstate 270 near Creve Coeur when he hit Mauricio Amore Ferreira's car. Another vehicle then hit Ferreira's stalled vehicle.
Ferreira, 47, died two days later. One of the passengers in Ferreira's car was Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan St. Louis President and CEO Karlos Ramirez, who said days after the crash he was making a full recovery.
No attorney was listed Thursday for Ward.
Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.