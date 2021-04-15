St. Louis man charged with involuntary manslaughter in I-270 crash that killed Bayer executive

CLAYTON — A St. Louis man was charged this week with involuntary manslaughter in an October crash that killed a Bayer Crop Science executive.

Delonjay Ward, 36, is also charged with two counts of assault related to two others who were injured in the crash.

Authorities say on Oct. 21, Ward was speeding up to 101 mph and weaving through traffic on northbound Interstate 270 near Creve Coeur when he hit Mauricio Amore Ferreira's car. Another vehicle then hit Ferreira's stalled vehicle.

Ferreira, 47, died two days later. One of the passengers in Ferreira's car was Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan St. Louis President and CEO Karlos Ramirez, who said days after the crash he was making a full recovery.

No attorney was listed Thursday for Ward.

