St. Louis man charged with killing 68-year-old in city's Carondelet neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man has been charged in last week's fatal shooting of 68-year-old Blaine Tabares in the city's Carondelet neighborhood.

Jimmy Carranco, 39, of the 6500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, was charged Saturday with killing Tabares in the same block.

The charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action say police were called about 9:30 a.m. Thursday to Pennsylvania Avenue and found Carranco with a gun and Tabares a short distance away suffering from several gunshot wounds. Tabares was unarmed.

Witnesses identified the shooter as Carranco, who admitted shooting Tabares, charges say.

A judge ordered Carranco held without bail.

The Carondelet neighborhood's reported crime over the past six months is down less than 1% compared to the same period a year ago.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.