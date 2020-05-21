St. Louis man charged with killing man at apartment near Jennings

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A 25-year-old St. Louis man was charged this week with murder in connection to a shooting at an apartment near Jennings, police announced Thursday.

Charging documents accuse Damion Thomas, 25, of the 10300 block of Ewell Drive in St. Louis, of shooting a man he found sleeping in the bed of a woman with whom Thomas has a child.

Police were called to the apartment in the 9600 block of Jacobi Avenue about 7 a.m. Tuesday and found Tyree Matthews, 27, of Berkeley, dead with two gunshot wounds.

Court documents say Thomas arrived at the woman's home early Tuesday and became enraged when he discovered Matthews sleeping there. Thomas is accused of entering the bedroom and shooting Matthews, striking him once and then a second time as Matthews was pleading to leave.

Prosecutors issued at-large warrants charging Thomas with first-degree murder Tuesday. He was arrested the next day and is being held without bond.

Police wrote in court documents that Thomas was wanted by other police agencies for assault and was on probation at the time of the killing.

Court records also show Thomas has felony convictions for weapons offenses and assaulting a staff member or inmate at the Missouri Eastern Correctional Center.

It wasn't clear Thursday if Thomas has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

