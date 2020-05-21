You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
St. Louis Man charged with killing man in apartment near Jennings
0 comments

St. Louis Man charged with killing man in apartment near Jennings

Full access: $3 for 3 months.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A 25-year-old St. Louis man was charged this week with murder in connection to a shooting at an apartment near Jennings, police announced Thursday. 

Charging documents accuse Damion Thomas, 25, of the 10300 block of Ewell Drive in St. Louis, of shooting a man he found sleeping in the bed of a woman with whom Thomas has a child.  

Police were called to the apartment in the 9600 block of Jacobi Avenue about 7 a.m. Tuesday and found Tyree Matthews, 27, of Berkeley, dead with two gunshot wounds. 

Court documents say Thomas arrived at the woman's home early Tuesday and became enraged when he discovered Matthews sleeping there. Thomas is accused of entering the bedroom and shooting Matthews, striking him once and then a second time as Matthews was pleading to leave.

Prosecutors issued at-large warrants charging Thomas with first-degree murder Tuesday. He was arrested the next day and is being held without bond. 

Police wrote in court documents that Thomas was wanted by other police agencies for assault and was on probation at the time of the killing. 

Court records also show Thomas has felony convictions for weapons offenses and assaulting a staff member or inmate at the Missouri Eastern Correctional Center.

It wasn't clear Thursday if Thomas has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Thomas Damion

Thomas Damion was arrested May 20, 2020 on a charge of first-degree murder. Photo courtesy of St. Louis County police.
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports