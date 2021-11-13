St. Louis man charged with killing man in city's Fairground neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was charged Saturday in a homicide last month in the city's Fairground neighborhood.

Turner T. Williams, 19, of the 4300 block of College Avenue, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in last month's shooting death of Anthony Lane.

Lane, 52, of St. Louis, died at St. Louis University Hospital after being shot about 12:30 p.m. Oct. 5 in the 4300 block of Warne Avenue, police said. He was found unconscious in a vacant lot on the block.

A male acquaintance of Lane told police they were approached by a man they didn't know who had come from a nearby yard, charges said. As they spoke, the man began shooting Lane and the acquaintance's vehicle. The acquaintance later identified Turner as the shooter.

Police said the other man, 37, was not hurt. He told officers that he and Lane were in the alley when the gunman opened fire and ran off.

A judge ordered Williams held without bail.

