St. Louis man charged with killing man in Mount Pleasant neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was charged Tuesday in a fatal shooting last month in the city's Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

James Rogers, 25, of the 4800 block of Bessie Avenue, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the killing of Michael Wiott.

Wiott, 31, of House Springs, Missouri, was fatally shot about 4:30 p.m. Aug. 15 in the 4300 block of California Avenue, police said. His body was found in the street behind a Conoco gas station at 4355 South Broadway.

Witnesses told police that Wiott arranged a meeting with Rogers "to exchange a tablet for sale," charges said. Wiott waited near the corner of California Avenue and Osceola Street, checked his phone and then got into a 2019 Hyundai Genesis that pulled up. Surveillance cameras from the gas station recorded Wiott getting into the car.

The video shows Wiott getting out of the car, pointing south and running out of view, charges said. Rogers got out of the car and fired several pistol shots at Wiott before running offf. Rogers then stepped back into the car, which drove off.

Rogers was held without bail.

Wiott lived in the 1000 block of Sprucepoint Drive in House Springs.