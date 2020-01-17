St. Louis man charged with leaving scene of crash that killed 15-year-old girl

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was charged Thursday with fleeing the scene of an auto wreck that killed a 15-year-old girl in September 2018.
Kenderick D. Moore, 26, of the 1500 block of North Market Street, was charged with leaving the scene of a crash and motor vehicle tampering in the death of Devonna Riggins. She was a passenger in a vehicle struck from behind by the car Moore was driving. Riggins died the next day.
Police connected Moore to the crash through a DNA sample taken from the driver's side airbag that deployed in the car he was driving, charging documents said.
Moore was driving a stolen Ford Fusion when the collision occurred about 3:30 a.m., the charges said.
Moore, who has two previous convictions for resisting arrest by fleeing police, was held without bail. City police said he was not in their custody Friday.
It was not clear why it took more than a year for charges to be filed, but KSDK-TV reported that the Circuit Attorney's Office initially refused charges because an officer investigating the case was on Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner's exclusion list. The list includes officers whose cases won't be accepted for prosecution because of concerns about their tactics or the quality of their work.
A spokeswoman for Gardner could not immediately be reached Friday.