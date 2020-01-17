St. Louis man charged with leaving scene of crash that killed 15-year-old girl

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was charged Thursday with fleeing the scene of an auto wreck that killed a 15-year-old girl in September 2018.

Kenderick D. Moore, 26, of the 1500 block of North Market Street, was charged with leaving the scene of a crash and motor vehicle tampering in the death of Devonna Riggins. She was a passenger in a vehicle struck from behind by the car Moore was driving. Riggins died the next day.

Police connected Moore to the crash through a DNA sample taken from the driver's side airbag that deployed in the car he was driving, charging documents said.

Moore was driving a stolen Ford Fusion when the collision occurred about 3:30 a.m., the charges said.

Moore, who has two previous convictions for resisting arrest by fleeing police, was held without bail. City police said he was not in their custody Friday.