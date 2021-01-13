St. Louis man charged with murder after 2018 fight turned into fatal shooting

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was charged with second-degree murder Wednesday after a 2018 fight turned into a fatal shooting.

In addition to the murder charge Angelo McNeal Jr., 29, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.

Prosecutors say McNeal on Aug. 5, 2018, McNeal got in a fight in the 5400 block of Emerson Avenue in the city's Mark Twain neighborhood.

A man in a vehicle approached the area and fired warning shots, according to court records. McNeal then fired at the driver, and the driver was shot in the head.

The driver died about five days later.

If convicted, McNeal could face up to life in prison.

