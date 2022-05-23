St. Louis man charged with murder found 'permanently' unfit for trial

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man charged with murdering a woman in 2020 was ordered committed to a state mental hospital after being found incompetent to stand trial.

Circuit Judge Rex Burlison on Monday signed an order suspending a murder case involving Tracy Darriel Smith, 62, who was charged in 2020 with fatally shooting Karolyn Williams, 45.

"It is the opinion of the examiner that defendant lacks mental fitness to proceed and there is no substantial probability that defendant will be mentally fit to proceed in the reasonably foreseeable future," the order says.

Smith was found unfit to proceed Aug. 9 but has remained at the St. Louis City Justice Center while awaiting a bed at the state mental hospital in Fulton, Missouri, Smith's lawyer Nick Zotos said. Zotos said Smith never recovered from a gunshot wound to the head a decade ago.

"He has no business in the city jail," Zotos said.

Earlier this year, staffing shortages were blamed for a backlog of more than 160 people awaiting admission to the state's psychiatric hospitals.

A spokeswoman for the state's mental health department could not be reached Monday.

Smith had been awaiting trial in Williams' shooting death Sept. 20, 2020, at an apartment in the 3000 block of North 25th Street. Smith lived at the apartment complex.

