ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was charged with murder Friday after authorities say he and another man tried to rob two people in north St. Louis last month, and the man's accomplice wound up dead.

Izel Nash, 29, is charged with second-degree murder and several other felonies after authorities say he and Alonzo Jones, 35, attempted to rob two people May 6 in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood.

One of the would-be victims pulled a gun and exchanged gunfire with the suspects. Jones was killed in the exchange, and he was found dead just after 8 p.m. in the 1500 block of Destrehan Street.

In all, Nash is charged with murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree assault and three counts of criminal action. He was in police custody Friday evening.

Jones lived on Harris Avenue in the city's O'Fallon neighborhood.