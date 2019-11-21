ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man who was convicted of second-degree murder in 2006 faces another murder charge in connection with a double shooting in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood this week.
Cochee Hurn, 44, of St. Louis, is accused in a double shooting of two men about 7:50 p.m. Tuesday following an argument in an alley near his residence in the 2800 block of Stoddard Street.
Police found the victims, ages 45 and 30, near a vehicle in the rear alley with gunshot wounds. Hurn is accused of confronting the 45-year-old man while he was seated in a car and hitting him with a semi-automatic handgun, according to charging documents.
The 30-year-old man then came up behind Hurn and tried to stop him, but both victims were shot during the fight, court documents say.
The 45-year-old man was pronounced dead at a hospital. He has not been publicly identified pending notification of his family.
The 30-year-old man was unstable and listed in critical condition at a hospital.
Police said that Hurn was also taken to a hospital for injuries from the fight. Officers recovered a weapon from him, police said.
Hurn was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action. He was denied bond.
Hurn was convicted of second-degree murder in the killing of Richard Turner, 42, shot several times in May 2004, in the 2700 block of Arlington Avenue in St. Louis, according to court records and reporting in the Post-Dispatch.
Homicide detectives told the Post-Dispatch at the time that Hurn had been angry over a matter involving a family member, and hunted Turner down.
Hurn pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 12 years in prison in 2006, according to court records. He was an inmate in the Missouri Department of Corrections from December 2006 to October 2014, according to the department.
Hurn's name appeared in the news in 1988 when he was 14 years old and was seriously injured in a fire at a north St. Louis home that killed six children, ages 1 through 12. Fire officials told the Post-Dispatch at the time that a kerosene space heater caused the blaze in the home at 4580 North Market Street where 14 people were living.
Police ask anyone with information on Tuesday's shooting to call the homicide division at 314-444-5371. To give an anonymous and possibly receive a reward contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
