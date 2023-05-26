Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ST. LOUIS — A transaction through an escort website ended Sunday with one man killing another outside a St. Louis motel, according to charging documents filed Friday.

Arthur Ross, 20, of St. Louis, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action Friday in the death of Kevin Anderson, 27, of Indianapolis.

Anderson was found shot about 2:30 a.m. in a stairwell at America's Best Value Inn, at 1100 Lumiere Place Boulevard, near the St. Louis riverfront and died at a hospital.

The shooting stemmed from a confrontation about a transaction related to an escort website, St. Louis police wrote in charging documents.

Ross is accused of leaving one of the motel rooms and heading toward a car, followed by Anderson. Police allege Ross then shot Anderson through a car window. Anderson ran 20 to 30 feet before collapsing the stairwell, charging documents say.

Police collected surveillance video from the area and a witness identified Ross in a photo lineup as the shooter, charging documents say.

Ross has two pending charges for unlawful possession of an illegal weapon and delivery of a controlled substance.

He was denied bond in the case Friday.

St. Louis police said they could not comment on how the men were involved in the escort transaction on Friday.