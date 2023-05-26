ST. LOUIS — A transaction through an escort website ended Sunday with one man killing another outside a St. Louis motel, according to charging documents filed Friday.
Arthur Ross, 20, of St. Louis, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action Friday in the death of Kevin Anderson, 27, of Indianapolis.
Anderson was found shot about 2:30 a.m. in a stairwell at America's Best Value Inn, at 1100 Lumiere Place Boulevard, near the St. Louis riverfront and died at a hospital.
The shooting stemmed from a confrontation about a transaction related to an escort website, St. Louis police wrote in charging documents.
Ross is accused of leaving one of the motel rooms and heading toward a car, followed by Anderson. Police allege Ross then shot Anderson through a car window. Anderson ran 20 to 30 feet before collapsing the stairwell, charging documents say.