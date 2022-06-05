St. Louis man charged with murder in shooting over car keys

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man fatally shot his romantic partner's brother last month during an argument over car keys, authorities said.
Jalen L. Jarret, 29, of the 4400 block of Lexington Avenue, was charged Friday night with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Charges said Jarret fatally shot Tyron Madison, 30, on May 7 in the 5200 block of Ridge Avenue in the city's Academy neighborhood during an argument. The argument, police said, had something to do with car keys.
Madison was shot in the chest and died at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. Police said a 32-year-old woman also was shot in the foot.
Madison lived in the 2700 block of Bacon Street, police said.
Jarret told police he was at the scene but said he fired only warning shots to scare off people he claimed were hitting him from behind.
Jarret was held without bail and did not yet have a lawyer.
