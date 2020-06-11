St. Louis man charged with murder in weekend shooting

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man has been charged with murder in a weekend slaying in the Greater Ville neighborhood.

Antwoine Bozeman, 46, of the 2800 block of Belt Ave., is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police at about 4 p.m. Sunday, June 7, responded to a shooting call in the 2900 block of Natural Bridge Ave.

There they found Robert Wilkes, 39, of the 4400 block of Natural Bridge Ave., in an alley suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Wilkes was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crime in the Greater Ville neighborhood over the past six months is down about 20% from the same period one year prior. Both property and violent crime are down.