St. Louis man charged with murdering Parkway West senior in gun transaction

UPDATED at 11 a.m. Wednesday with the filing of charges.

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors on Wednesday charged a 19-year-old man with killing a teenager last year during an apparent gun transaction.

Levi Samuel Henning is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action in the death last spring of 18-year-old Carieal J. Doss.

According to court documents, Henning fatally shot Doss on April 14 at 2838 Franklin Avenue, in the city's Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood. Doss was found on a sidewalk dead. She had been shot in the head.

Investigators said Henning had arranged to meet with Doss about a gun Doss was trying to sell, according to court documents. Her gun was a Springfield semiautomatic handgun, police said.

Henning had the gun when police arrested him, and that is the basis for the robbery charge, authorities said. Lab tests confirmed that the gun he had matched a single cartridge case found at the crime scene, police said.

Henning lives in the 5600 block of Bartmer Avenue in St. Louis. He was being held without bail Wednesday.