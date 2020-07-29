St. Louis man charged with murdering teen near Fairground Park

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors have charged a St. Louis man with murdering an 18-year-old on July 3 in St. Louis.

James E. Chaney, 54, was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of 18-year-old Bander Abdel-Majed.

Abdel-Majed, of the 1600 block of Centenary Court, was shot the afternoon of July 3 in the 4100 block of North Grand Boulevard near the city’s Fairground Park.

Court documents do not offer a motive for the killing.

Chaney was identified through surveillance images near the shooting and telephone records, charges say. When arrested, Chaney had a 9mm semiautomatic pistol, which he admitted to police is the gun he used to kill Abdel-Majed.

Chaney was ordered held without bail. His criminal history convictions in St. Louis of gun crimes, forgery, drug trafficking and child abuse. He also has a pending illegal gun possession charge in St. Louis stemming from the day of shooting.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.