St. Louis man charged with punching and throwing chair at city jail guard

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors have charged a St. Louis man with assaulting a corrections officer at the City Justice Center in downtown St. Louis.
Elvine J. Dethrow, 43, of the 400 block of South Kingshighway Boulevard, was charged Tuesday with second-degree assault. Charges say the officer, Joseph K. Welker, was escorting Dethrow from prisoner processing to a cell Saturday when Dethrow threw a chair at Welker and punched him in the face.
Welker has multiple broken bones as a result and will require reconstructive surgery, charges said.
Dethrow's criminal history includes a stalking conviction in St. Louis County, charges said.
Dethrow, who did not yet have a lawyer in the new case, was being held without bail.