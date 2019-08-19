ST. LOUIS • A St. Louis man was charged Sunday with rape in the first degree for allegedly assaulting a teenage girl.
David Wayne Smith, 20, of the 4700 block of Broadway, allegedly pinned down the victim and assaulted her, according to documents filed with the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office. The alleged assault occurred between Jan. 1, 2018, and Aug. 17, 2019.
He allegedly threatened her with physical violence if she told anyone what had happened, according to court documents.
Smith is being held on $50,000 bail. He has been ordered to stay away from his victim.