ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was accused Thursday of putting a hood over the head of a woman he met online and raping her multiple times.

Police said Michael L. Jones, 26, met a woman online and invited her to his home near the intersection of Whitter Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. When she arrived, he put a hood over her eyes, took her into his apartment and raped her, authorities said.

Police later drove by the apartment and Jones got scared, so he took the woman to her car. He then raped her again, investigators wrote in charging documents.

Jones was being held in the St. Louis jail without bond on Friday.