ST. LOUIS — A 31-year-old man was charged Wednesday with raping a random woman at gunpoint when she left a bar to grab something from her vehicle.

Octavius A. Whittaker, of the 100 block of North 17th Street, is facing rape, kidnapping, sodomy, attempted robbery and several weapons offenses after police say he approached a woman outside Gene's Bar on St. Louis Avenue in the city's Old North neighborhood while wearing a ski mask and pointed a pistol at her head just after 10 p.m. Jan. 17.

Charges say he tried to get the woman to sit in the passenger seat and give him the keys to the car, but when she said she didn't have the keys, he ordered her to walk into an alley. He pointed a gun at her back and raped her, police say.

The woman reported the assault to a relative, then went to a hospital where she was examined, police said. Officials found Whittaker's DNA on swabs taken during that exam, police said.

Whittaker is being held without bond. An attorney has not yet been listed in court documents.