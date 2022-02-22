St. Louis man charged with sending threatening text about rape to Town and Country woman

TOWN AND COUNTRY — St. Louis County prosecutors have charged a man with harassment after they say he sent a woman threatening text messages, including a threat of rape, similar to crimes he was convicted of years ago.

Robert Merkle, 53, was being held Tuesday morning in the St. Louis County in lieu of $75,000 cash bail. Merkle lives in the 3400 block of Washington Avenue in St. Louis.

Merkle was charged with first-degree harassment on Jan. 28. Town and Country police said Merkle sent texts two days earlier to a woman he briefly dated in 2014. The recent texts said he had a key to her home and was going to break in and rape her, police said.

She called Town and Country police and when an officer arrived the woman got another text from Merkle, authorities said. This one told the woman to stop calling the police.

Merkle has prior convictions for similar crimes.

In 2017, Merkle was sentenced to one year in jail after he was convicted of harassment for sending threatening messages to three woman. In 2018, Merkle was convicted again of harassment. He was sentenced to three years in prison after authorities say he told a woman in a text message he fantasized about raping her. In the 2018 case, authorities said Merkle came to a "Meetup" group in the 5400 block of Arsenal Street. After meeting a woman there, charges say, he sent her "threatening messages of sexual nature via platforms on the internet."

The harassment charge is a felony, punishable by up to four years in prison. St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell said in a statement Tuesday that other possible victims should call police. Bell's office released numerous booking mugshots of Merkle over the years.

"There is a pattern to the allegations and past convictions of this defendant," Bell's statement said. "After a brief dating period, one date, or even a chance encounter where he obtains the victim's phone number, he sends the victim threatening messages that may include rape fantasies or threats of rape."

