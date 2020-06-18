St. Louis man charged with setting 'revenge' fire that killed brother's girlfriend

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was charged with arson Thursday after police say he intentionally set a house fire May 27 that killed his brother's girlfriend in Dutchtown.
Robert L. Voegtlin, 60, of the 4500 block of Idaho Avenue, was charged with one count of first-degree arson causing serious injury or death.
The fire at Voegtlin's brick duplex killed Stacy Sullivant, 47. Court documents say Sullivant was a girlfriend of Voegtlin's brother and that Voegtlin set the fire "as revenge."
Charges don't elaborate on a motive but say Voegtlin told a mental health professional he set the fire and "also stated a better course of action may have been to wait until they were asleep and instead hit them in the head with a hammer."
Court documents don't identify Voegtlin's brother.
When police responded to the fire about 6 a.m., officers found Voegtlin by a back door suffering from smoke inhalation, charges say. Police said investigators found three "points of fire origin" indicating the fire was intentionally set.
Voegtlin was held without bail. No lawyer was listed for him in court records.
