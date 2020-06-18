St. Louis man charged with setting 'revenge' fire that killed brother's girlfriend

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was charged with arson Thursday after police say he intentionally set a house fire May 27 that killed his brother's girlfriend in Dutchtown.

Robert L. Voegtlin, 60, of the 4500 block of Idaho Avenue, was charged with one count of first-degree arson causing serious injury or death.

The fire at Voegtlin's brick duplex killed Stacy Sullivant, 47. Court documents say Sullivant was a girlfriend of Voegtlin's brother and that Voegtlin set the fire "as revenge."

Charges don't elaborate on a motive but say Voegtlin told a mental health professional he set the fire and "also stated a better course of action may have been to wait until they were asleep and instead hit them in the head with a hammer."

Court documents don't identify Voegtlin's brother.