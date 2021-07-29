St. Louis man charged with sexually assaulting young girls in Madison County

ST. LOUIS — Illinois prosecutors on Thursday announced charges for a St. Louis man accused of sexually assaulting at least two young girls on multiple occasions in Madison County.

Noe Duque-Ugarte, 36, is facing five counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and four counts of criminal sexual assault for multiple incidents spanning May 2018 to July 2020.

The two girls were younger than 13 when the assaults occurred, charging documents said.

"The abuse and sexual exploitation of innocent children are some of the most heinous acts in our society," Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine said. "Our office and law enforcement agencies in Madison County are dedicated to aggressively pursuing justice for abused and exploited children."

Predatory criminal sexual assault charges carry a penalty of life in prison because there are multiple victims. Criminal sexual assault carries a penalty of four to 15 years in prison, officials said.

