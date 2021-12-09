St. Louis man charged with shooting MetroBus driver

Police later spotted him with an AR-15-style rifle and tried to arrest him, charges said. As he tried to get away, he crashed the PT Cruiser into a marked police vehicle with two detectives inside and then tried to drive off, the charges say. Police found a rifle under the car's back seat. That incident resulted in charges, filed Tuesday, of unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting arrest by fleeing.

The first incident shooting occurred near North Hanley and Airport roads in Berkeley at about 7 p.m., with the second, involving Cobb's bus, on Lucas and Hunt Road in the Normandy area. Cobb was left in critical condition with "life-altering" injuries, officials said.

Alton said Thursday that Cobb's health was "improving, albeit slightly.”

He declined to share a motive for the two shootings.

"That's all going to play itself out," he said.

Lt. Tim Burger, who led the investigation for the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, said authorities believe Houston acted alone.

Metro announced new security measures for buses after the shooting.

Robert Patrick Robert Patrick is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.