St. Louis man charged with shooting MetroBus driver

UPDATED at 11:15 a.m. with information from news conference and charging documents.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Louis man is facing 17 charges after being accused of shooting a MetroBus driver and shooting at another bus.
Sam Alton, chief of staff to St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell, said Isaiah L. Houston, 30, of St. Louis, fired at one bus from the PT Cruiser he was driving and fired at another 10 minutes later, causing "catastrophic injuries” to driver Jonathan Cobb. Cobb's bus crossed into oncoming traffic, striking other vehicles before slamming into a utility pole.
Prosecutors charged Houston with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon – shooting at a motor vehicle, one count of first-degree assault for shooting Cobb, three counts of armed criminal action and 11 counts of misdemeanor assault, representing the evening commuters that were riding in the buses, Alton said.
One passenger was hit by flying debris, officials have said.
Alton said Houston's rifle matched shell casings found at the scene of Cobb's shooting.
Houston had been previously described as a "person of interest" in the case, and investigators on Monday asked the public to look for a red or maroon PT Cruiser that was caught on video near both shooting scenes.
Police later spotted him with an AR-15-style rifle and tried to arrest him, charges said. As he tried to get away, he crashed the PT Cruiser into a marked police vehicle with two detectives inside and then tried to drive off, the charges say. Police found a rifle under the car's back seat. That incident resulted in charges, filed Tuesday, of unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting arrest by fleeing.
The first incident shooting occurred near North Hanley and Airport roads in Berkeley at about 7 p.m., with the second, involving Cobb's bus, on Lucas and Hunt Road in the Normandy area. Cobb was left in critical condition with "life-altering" injuries, officials said.
Alton said Thursday that Cobb's health was "improving, albeit slightly.”
He declined to share a motive for the two shootings.
"That's all going to play itself out," he said.
Lt. Tim Burger, who led the investigation for the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, said authorities believe Houston acted alone.
Metro announced new security measures for buses after the shooting.