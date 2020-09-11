 Skip to main content
St. Louis man charged with sodomizing 9-year-old boy
St. Louis man charged with sodomizing 9-year-old boy

Donald Gazzaway

Donald Gazzaway was charged Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, with nine counts of statutory sodomy.

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was charged Thursday with sodomizing a 9-year-old boy, according to court records.

Donald Gazzaway, 72, of the first block of Lawn Place in the city's Kings Oak neighborhood, is being held without bail on nine counts of statutory sodomy.

Charges say the boy reported Wednesday to authorities that Gazzaway had sexually assaulted him multiple times in July 2017 at a home on Marquette Avenue in the city's Lindenwood Park neighborhood.

Gazzaway admitted to performing sex acts on the boy, charges say.

Court documents do not list a lawyer for Gazzaway.

