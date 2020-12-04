 Skip to main content
St. Louis man charged with stabbing woman to death inside camping trailer
Zachary Kearns

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors have charged a south St. Louis man with stabbing a woman to death inside a camping trailer.

Zachary Taylor Kearnes, 21, was charged Thursday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Christina Hesselmeyer, 47, was found fatally stabbed on the evening of Nov. 15 inside a camping trailer in the 7900 block of South Broadway, which was listed as her home address.

Court records allege that Hesselmeyer was killed the day before her body was discovered.

Kearnes is being held without bond in the St. Louis jail. He lives in the 7900 block of South Broadway. Court records on Friday did not list an attorney for Kearnes.

Police did not disclose their relationship or say what led to the killing.

Missouri court records show that Kearnes has no felony convictions but instead a misdemeanor drug case out of Lincoln County and several municipal ordinance violations such as traffic tickets.

2020 St. Louis area homicide map: Click the top left corner of the map to see a list of homicides by date. Then, click the date for a summary of what happened.

Type of killing
Shooting
Unspecified Homicide
Police Shooting
Justified Homicide
Child Abuse
Vehicular Homicide
Suspicious Death
Stabbing
Arson
Asphyxiation
Beating

