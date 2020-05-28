St. Louis man charged with statutory rape of Franklin County girl

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A 25-year-old man is accused of sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl he met on the dating app Tinder.

Donovan Patrick Walker, of St. Louis, is facing a felony charge of second-degree statutory rape.

Franklin County sheriff's deputies began the investigation Tuesday evening while responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Lake Cottage Court and Bridgewater Chase Lane in Villa Ridge.

The deputies found Walker and the girl both partially nude inside the car.

The sheriff's office says that further investigation showed Walker had met with the girl several times for sexual encounters after meeting on Tinder about a month ago. In one instance, the sheriff's office claims Walker recorded the girl saying her age repeatedly.

Walker is being held on a $150,000 bond.

A message left for an attorney listed in court records as representing Walker was not immediately returned Thursday.

