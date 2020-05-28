You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
St. Louis man charged with statutory rape of Franklin County girl
0 comments

St. Louis man charged with statutory rape of Franklin County girl

Subscribe for $1 a month
Donovan Patrick Walker

Donovan Patrick Walker. Photo via Vinelink

 Erin Heffernan

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A 25-year-old man is accused of sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl he met on the dating app Tinder. 

Donovan Patrick Walker, of St. Louis, is facing a felony charge of second-degree statutory rape. 

Franklin County sheriff's deputies began the investigation Tuesday evening while responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Lake Cottage Court and Bridgewater Chase Lane in Villa Ridge. 

The deputies found Walker and the girl both partially nude inside the car. 

The sheriff's office says that further investigation showed Walker had met with the girl several times for sexual encounters after meeting on Tinder about a month ago. In one instance, the sheriff's office claims Walker recorded the girl saying her age repeatedly. 

Walker is being held on a $150,000 bond. 

A message left for an attorney listed in court records as representing Walker was not immediately returned Thursday.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports