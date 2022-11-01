St. Louis man charged with threatening to kill woman, judge in custody battle

ST. LOUIS — A 26-year-old man was charged Friday after threatening to kill the mother of his children, her attorney and a St. Louis judge, court documents say.

Daeshawn N. Sloan, of Springfield, Illinois, is facing three felonies and one misdemeanor count of harassment after sending hostile messages to the mother of his children, the mother's attorney, and the judge presiding over their child custody case, police wrote in a probable cause statement.

On July 29, police say Sloan sent an email to the attorney saying "I guarantee you will die," which caused her to file a protection order against him.

Then, on Oct. 14, Sloan sent the mother of his children a message that he was "on the verge of killing" the judge "because there's no justice with her."

He sent another message Oct. 17 saying, "You're lawyer, your daughters, and the judge can die with you (expletive)," court documents said. The woman shared those messages with her attorney, who then shared them with the court. He also sent the mother of his children a photo of a gun on Oct. 19, court documents said.

Sloan was arrested and ordered to be held without bond, according to court documents.