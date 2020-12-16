 Skip to main content
St. Louis man confessed to fatally shooting 50-year-old man, officials say
Man charged with murder

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office on Dec. 16, 2020, charged Marrell Withers with first-degree murder and other offenses.

 The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office

ST. LOUIS — A 41-year-old man was arrested in the case of a man shot to death last week in the Mark Twain neighborhood, police said Wednesday.

Marrell Withers, of the 4900 block of Emerson Avenue in St. Louis, confessed to killing Samuel Spires, 50, on Dec. 9, according to documents filed in court by the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office.

Police say Withers told investigators that he shot Spires because Spires stole drugs from him.

Withers was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Police found the wounded Spires on a sidewalk in the 5200 block of Lillian Avenue. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

