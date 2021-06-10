St. Louis man conned his way into Illinois doctor's home before fatally stabbing him, prosecutor says

Hoos said an eyewitness was able to give police a description of a man resembling Ely and a vehicle that was linked to him.

According to a search warrant filed in Peoria County Circuit Court in January, detectives learned that a white F-series truck was involved. The truck seemed suspicious because it indicated it was a "contractor for hire" for home improvement but the "nature of the wording on the truck and the lack of owner/business information displayed upon it" made police think it was involved in home-repair scams, according to the warrant.

Keying in on that vehicle was important.

"We were able to track that vehicle to Ely and once we located that vehicle, we located the murder weapon inside the vehicle," Hoos said.

Later, she said, they were able to find a storage locker in the St. Louis area that had several items taken from the Marshall home at some point.

"That storage unit has ties to Ely as well," Hoos said, adding that several very valuable paintings were found in the unit.

A surgeon, Marshall had retired in the late 1990s but was well known throughout the area for not just his medical prowess but also for his love of the arts.