St. Louis man convicted in 2018 fatal shooting in Greater Ville neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A jury found a St. Louis man guilty Wednesday in a 2018 homicide in the city's Greater Ville neighborhood.
Jurors returned guilty verdicts for Marcus H. Ausler, 31, on counts of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a firearm.
Ausler stood trial in the April 6, 2018, shooting death of Antonio Williams, 30. A witness told police the men had argued at Ausler's home in the 1500 block of Dick Gregory Place before Ausler fatally shot Williams.
Ausler will receive the mandatory term of life in prison without parole when he is sentenced in July.