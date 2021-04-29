 Skip to main content
St. Louis man convicted of 2020 killing near Jennings
CLAYTON — A jury here on Wednesday convicted a St. Louis man of second-degree murder in the shooting death of a man last year near Jennings, prosecutors said.

When Damion Thomas, now 26, was charged last year in St. Louis County Circuit Court, investigators said he shot 27-year-old Tyree Matthews, of Berkeley, after Thomas became enraged when he went to the apartment of a woman with whom he has a child. Thomas shot Matthews a second time as Matthews begged to be able to leave, investigators said. 

The shooting happened May 18 in the 9600 block of Jacobi Avenue. Thomas lived in the 10300 block of Ewell Drive in St. Louis.

Damion Thomas was arrested Wednesday, May 20, 2020, on a charge of first-degree murder. Photo courtesy of St. Louis County police
