St. Louis man convicted of 2020 killing near Jennings

CLAYTON — A jury here on Wednesday convicted a St. Louis man of second-degree murder in the shooting death of a man last year near Jennings, prosecutors said.

When Damion Thomas, now 26, was charged last year in St. Louis County Circuit Court, investigators said he shot 27-year-old Tyree Matthews, of Berkeley, after Thomas became enraged when he went to the apartment of a woman with whom he has a child. Thomas shot Matthews a second time as Matthews begged to be able to leave, investigators said.