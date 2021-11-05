St. Louis man convicted of killing one and paralyzing another gets two life prison terms

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man convicted in September of murdering a woman and paralyzing her boyfriend in 2017 was sentenced Friday to two consecutive life terms.
Circuit Judge Scott Millikan sentenced Casey Lowery, 41, to the life prison terms — each calculated at 30 years — after a jury's September guilty verdicts on charges of second-degree murder, first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Lowery will have to serve at least 85% of each term.
The shooting happened on May 25, 2017 in the 1100 block of Canaan Avenue. Keiva Jones, 29, was found shot to death in a vacant lot about 8:35 a.m. that day. Corvell Wraggs, 52, was found shot in the head in an alley on the block. The shooting left him paralyzed from the neck down and with long-term brain damage.
Police said Lowery shot Wraggs as Wraggs was talking to a utility worker in the block about fixing a burned-out light. Lowery robbed the worker of his cellphone before fleeing in a pickup truck. Authorities said he then fatally shot Jones in a nearby vacant lot, and that the worker's cellphone was found next to Jones' body.
Wraggs' sister Carolyn Jamerison told the judge Friday that her brother's paralysis has devastated their family.
"I'm more hurt than angry," she told Lowery. "You have caused him to have to rely on others to feed himself. Most of all, you broke his spirit. You have ruined the life of a kind man."
Wraggs spoke via videoconference in the courtroom, stuttering and struggling to speak. Wraggs managed to tell the judge that Lowery "needs to be put away" but that he also forgives him.
Lowery's lawyer Travis Martin asked for a lighter sentence of 25 years, arguing that Lowery had a mental defect at the time after suffering from a brain injury in a January 2017 attack at the Medium Security Institution, also known as the workhouse.
Lowery still has a pending murder case in St. Louis County. Authorities say he fatally shot Andre Jones, 28, at a Conoco gas station parking lot near Dunn Road and Interstate 270 about 10 minutes after the Baden shooting.
After the shootings, police arrested Lowery walking naked down a road in Tennessee.