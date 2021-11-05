St. Louis man convicted of killing one and paralyzing another gets two life prison terms

Wraggs' sister Carolyn Jamerison told the judge Friday that her brother's paralysis has devastated their family.

"I'm more hurt than angry," she told Lowery. "You have caused him to have to rely on others to feed himself. Most of all, you broke his spirit. You have ruined the life of a kind man."

Wraggs spoke via videoconference in the courtroom, stuttering and struggling to speak. Wraggs managed to tell the judge that Lowery "needs to be put away" but that he also forgives him.

Lowery's lawyer Travis Martin asked for a lighter sentence of 25 years, arguing that Lowery had a mental defect at the time after suffering from a brain injury in a January 2017 attack at the Medium Security Institution, also known as the workhouse.

Lowery still has a pending murder case in St. Louis County. Authorities say he fatally shot Andre Jones, 28, at a Conoco gas station parking lot near Dunn Road and Interstate 270 about 10 minutes after the Baden shooting.

After the shootings, police arrested Lowery walking naked down a road in Tennessee.

