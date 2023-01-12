St. Louis man convicted of manslaughter in 'love triangle that exploded'

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis jury convicted a man Wednesday of killing another man during a fight that a prosecutor described as "baby mama drama" and defense attorney called a "love triangle that exploded."

During a three-day trial, prosecutors argued Kenneth M. Smith, 35, of the 3600 block of California Avenue, committed first-degree murder and armed criminal action when he killed 26-year-old Jason Slater in a fight over a woman in August 2020. Smith's attorneys argued he was acting in self-defense.

The jury ultimately convicted Smith of a lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.

The fight started after 1:45 a.m. Aug. 1 when Smith arrived at his ex-girlfriend's house in the 6600 block of Idaho Avenue. Slater, the woman's current boyfriend, was at the home.

A doorbell camera captured Slater and Smith exchanging words before a group of people inside the house convinced Slater to leave to diffuse the situation, prosecutors said. Smith wandered into the house. Slater came back.

The two started fighting, and, at some point, Smith grabbed a steak knife from the kitchen. He stabbed Slater seven times, once fatally in the heart and two other times in the chest.

Smith's attorney Thomas Peterson and Smith himself argued he acted in self-defense that night, noting he was fighting a man 120 pounds heavier and six inches taller than him who had threatened to "pop" Smith with a gun moments earlier.

"This isn't some calculated murder," Peterson said.

Assistant Circuit Attorney Srikant Chigurupati, however, argued that Smith walked into the kitchen to find the steak knife, then convinced Slater to put away a gun he was carrying so they could fight. When they did, he brought out his weapon.

"He instigates a fight with (Slater), goads him to put down the gun, knowing he has a knife," Chigurupati said. "It's never going to be a fist fight."

Jurors deliberated for several hours before returning guilty verdicts.

Smith faces a penalty of five to 15 years in prison for manslaughter followed by three to 15 years for armed criminal action.