St. Louis man convicted of murder in 2019 triple shooting

In addition to murder, Rodney Roberson, 25, was convicted of several other charges including armed criminal action and two counts of child endangerment in the May 8, 2019, shooting death of Christopher Tallie.

Tallie, 48, died days after being shot at a home in the 4800 block of Kossuth Avenue in the city's Penrose neighborhood.

The jury returned the guilty verdict after about five hours of deliberation.

An assistant prosecutor told jurors that Roberson went to his cousin's home, fatally shot Tallie with an AK-47 and wounded two others who had been hiding in a closet.

Roberson's lawyer said in court this week that Roberson killed Tallie in self-defense after Tallie shot Roberson first with a revolver.

Roberson's sentencing is set for July 15 before Circuit Judge David Mason.

Roberson has pending charges in St. Louis of shooting at a woman outside a Popeyes restaurant two days before Tallie's death. He also has a pending robbery case in St. Louis in which he is accuse of taking a woman's cellphone and cash at gunpoint on April 7, 2019.