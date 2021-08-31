St. Louis man convicted of murdering woman in 2018 in city's Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis jury found a man guilty Monday of murdering a woman during an argument in 2018.

Lamont Parker, 41, was convicted of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the July 29, 2018, shooting death of Veronica Taylor.

Police said Parker shot Taylor, 30, during an argument in the 3800 block of Labadie Avenue in the city's Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.

The trial began Aug. 23 and was given to jurors Friday. The jury reconvened Monday morning and returned guilty verdicts against Parker. He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 14 by Circuit Judge Jason Sengheiser. The mandatory sentence for first-degree murder is life in prison without parole when prosecutors do not seek the death penalty.

Parker's lawyer declined to comment.

Parker was on parole at the time of the shooting, prison and court records show. In 2007, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison on charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He also has prior drug convictions and unlawful use of a weapon convictions.

